Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Oppenheimer

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $24.36 on Thursday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $138,518.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,729 shares in the company, valued at $36,385,481.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

