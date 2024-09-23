Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.79.

UNP opened at $245.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 154,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

