Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Utz Brands

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

In other news, Director Bruce John Lindeman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at $684,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

UTZ opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -92.00%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.