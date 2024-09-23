Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives $51.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $248,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $50.78.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
