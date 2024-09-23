Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives $51.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VERA

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $585,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $49,445.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $1,210,750. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $248,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.