Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded to Hold at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VSTO. B. Riley downgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Aegis upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -358.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $41.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 469,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 76,353 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 445.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

