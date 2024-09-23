Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Stock Down 4.4 %

SEAT stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $766.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.22. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.