Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $44.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Magna International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MGA opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. Magna International has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.29%. Magna International’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

