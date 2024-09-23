Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $154.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Sun Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.91.

SUI opened at $140.68 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 15.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 118.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

