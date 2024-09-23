Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

WGO opened at $59.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,212,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $4,001,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 484.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,187 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.