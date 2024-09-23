XPO (NYSE:XPO) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.18.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.26. XPO has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.