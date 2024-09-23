Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZVRA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair upgraded Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.94. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.85% and a negative net margin of 274.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

