Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

ZURA opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Zura Bio will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zura Bio

In related news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,085,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,567.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zura Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZURA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zura Bio by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Zura Bio by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 244,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Further Reading

