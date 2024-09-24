1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Critical Review

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get 1st Colonial Bancorp alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Fulton Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulton Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1st Colonial Bancorp and Fulton Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fulton Financial has a consensus price target of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Colonial Bancorp 16.80% 10.94% 0.92% Fulton Financial 17.93% 11.29% 1.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Fulton Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Colonial Bancorp $42.11 million 1.75 $7.43 million $1.55 9.96 Fulton Financial $1.07 billion 3.12 $284.28 million $1.61 11.43

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company offers consumer loans products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it offers letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through financial center offices, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.