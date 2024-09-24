Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEIS. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.89.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.27. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $119.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

