Agios Pharmaceuticals’ (AGIO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $50.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 37,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.