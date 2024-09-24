Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Ambev alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ambev

Ambev Trading Up 0.4 %

ABEV stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.05. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,510,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 220,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.