Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Price Target at C$54.33

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.33.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENB

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enbridge Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total value of C$37,977.60. In other news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total transaction of C$37,977.60. Also, Director Steven Walter Williams acquired 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$999,564.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$55.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.31. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.75 and a 52-week high of C$56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of C$11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0459834 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.77%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.