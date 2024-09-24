ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ANSS. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $321.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

