Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,640,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $13,755,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

