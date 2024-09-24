Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.44.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

