ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Leerink Partners

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Leerink Partners from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SPRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ SPRY opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,496,494 shares in the company, valued at $14,396,272.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $79,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,496,494 shares in the company, valued at $14,396,272.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,395 shares of company stock worth $13,650,032 in the last three months. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 67,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

