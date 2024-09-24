Bank of America Raises Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $51.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $897,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Corning by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 92,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.