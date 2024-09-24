Barclays Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $90.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Baird R W cut Elastic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.48.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul R. Auvil III bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at $319,159,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 75.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

