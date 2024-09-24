Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$110.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$110.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$39.87 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

