Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

BHF opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,141,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,072 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,358.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $297,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,141,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,663,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,125 shares of company stock worth $1,895,248 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 39.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,938,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 342.1% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

