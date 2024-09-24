BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.47.

BV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63,915 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in BrightView by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BV stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. BrightView has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $16.26.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $738.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

