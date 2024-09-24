Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT at $33.25

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $644.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.46 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 27.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,264,000 after acquiring an additional 258,121 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 217,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,533,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 382,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

