Brokerages Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target at $13.50

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $137,852.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,916.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $137,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,916.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,417 shares of company stock worth $1,713,281. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Everi by 85.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,785,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,682 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 38.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Everi by 528.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,687 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 815.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 159,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 142,484 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $4,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRI opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Everi has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.87.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Everi will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

