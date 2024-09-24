Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Target Price at $40.40

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of EVH stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.57. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $731,876.77. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,210.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $731,876.77. Following the transaction, the president now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,210.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,357,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 28.2% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.