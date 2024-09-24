Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target at $151.05

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.05.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.42. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $148.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

