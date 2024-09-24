Brokerages Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Target Price at $81.67

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.07 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 14.89%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $94,924.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,811.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $32,436.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,561 shares in the company, valued at $266,754.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $94,924.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $356,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,030,000 after acquiring an additional 86,291 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,322,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,041,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after acquiring an additional 35,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

