Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBYFree Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Burberry Group Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $8.00 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

