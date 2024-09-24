Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Camden National alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAC

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of CAC stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $575.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Camden National

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,943,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 65.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.