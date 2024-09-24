Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Argus currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.69.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $50.45 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $125,689,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after buying an additional 249,326 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

