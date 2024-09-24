Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.13.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.59. Disc Medicine has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $77.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 60,403 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

