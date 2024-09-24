Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. Stephens increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,119,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,582,000 after buying an additional 292,586 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28.8% during the second quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,694,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,682,000 after buying an additional 827,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,333,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,005,000 after acquiring an additional 510,664 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,900,000 after acquiring an additional 307,814 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHK stock opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $93.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

