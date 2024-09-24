Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.21.

NYSE COF opened at $151.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.03. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

