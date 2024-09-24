Concentrix (CNXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 25th. Analysts expect Concentrix to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $106.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $25,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,327.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock worth $82,028 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Concentrix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Concentrix

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.