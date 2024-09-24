Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCM opened at $5.48 on Friday. Concord Medical Services has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
About Concord Medical Services
