Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $85.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $202.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.56.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $13,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

