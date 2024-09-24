CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $328.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYBR. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.32.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $284.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.93. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $152.03 and a twelve month high of $293.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,797,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after buying an additional 358,602 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,736,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,605,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

