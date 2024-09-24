Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,901.11% and a negative net margin of 21,963.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYCC Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.