DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $36.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 369.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 97,281 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

