Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Diverse Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
LON:DIVI opened at GBX 93.60 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.75. Diverse Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 74.60 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 94 ($1.25). The firm has a market cap of £298.15 million and a PE ratio of -521.11.
About Diverse Income Trust
