Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Hold Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $419.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $612.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $507.93.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $420.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.52. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $62,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.