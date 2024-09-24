Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DNB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE DNB opened at $11.51 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,353,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,820,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,633,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,806,000 after buying an additional 2,983,677 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,736,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,665,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Further Reading

