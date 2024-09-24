Emera (TSE:EMA) Given a C$55.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a C$55.00 price objective on Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.80.

Emera Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 billion. Emera had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.1690821 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Emera’s payout ratio is 111.67%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

