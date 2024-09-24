Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. Barclays raised their price target on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Evergy has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $62.24.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,253,000 after purchasing an additional 288,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 38.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,089,000 after buying an additional 1,026,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1,038.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,967 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,490,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,901,000 after acquiring an additional 552,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,686,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 134,236 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

