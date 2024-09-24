Exelixis’ (EXEL) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXEL. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $26.36 on Friday. Exelixis has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 630,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,256,081.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 630,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,256,081.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,858 shares of company stock worth $7,980,629. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,993,000 after buying an additional 424,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,714,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Exelixis by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after buying an additional 2,989,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exelixis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after buying an additional 349,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after buying an additional 370,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

