FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $485.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $455.00 to $485.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FactSet Research Systems to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $446.67.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $468.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.08. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $3,714,960 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.